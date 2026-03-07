Princesses and Ladies Inc.

Offered by

Princesses and Ladies Inc.

About the memberships

Princesses and Ladies Inc.'s Subscription

Rule Level Monthly Subscription
$25

Renews monthly

Receive monthly blog posts.

Conquer Level Monthly Subscription
$50

Renews monthly

Receive monthly blog posts, free side with purchase of meal for Jamaica Day fundraiser, admission for 1 extra guest to join you at our Mom and Daughter Mindful Moments Wellness Event.

Empower Level Monthly Subscription
$100

Renews monthly

Receive monthly blog posts, Free meal for our Jamaica Day fundraiser, 25% off cost of Vision Board event + free lunch, HALF OFF admission for an additional mother and daughter to attend Mother Daughter Mindful Moments Wellness Event.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!