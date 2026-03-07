Princesses and Ladies Inc.'s Subscription

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Receive monthly blog posts.
Renews monthly
Receive monthly blog posts, free side with purchase of meal for Jamaica Day fundraiser, admission for 1 extra guest to join you at our Mom and Daughter Mindful Moments Wellness Event.
Renews monthly
Receive monthly blog posts, Free meal for our Jamaica Day fundraiser, 25% off cost of Vision Board event + free lunch, HALF OFF admission for an additional mother and daughter to attend Mother Daughter Mindful Moments Wellness Event.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!