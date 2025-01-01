P.O.R.A. Memberships - 2026
Join the Property Owners and Residents Association (PORA) for 2026. Your membership helps support clear advocacy, practical education, and reliable resources that strengthen our shared community.By completing this P.O.R.A. Memberships_2026 and adding your Dues, you provide the means necessary to keep you informed about local issues, workshops, and community updates that affect your home and neighborhood.That's not all your Dues allow us to offer many services like vendor referrals, notary services and special trips where you go with friends and neighbors providing built in security at reduced trip rates.WHY JOIN P.O.R.A.? P.O.R.A. is here for You....Will you be here for P.O.R.A.?