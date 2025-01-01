Property Owners and Residents Association

Property Owners and Residents Association

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Our mission

The Property Owners and Residents Association (P.O.R.A.) advocates for community interests, providing education, resources, and support to enhance neighborhood living. Membership fosters engagement and access to services that strengthen our shared community.
More ways to support us
P.O.R.A. Memberships - 2026
Membership
P.O.R.A. Memberships - 2026
Join the Property Owners and Residents Association (PORA) for 2026. Your membership helps support clear advocacy, practical education, and reliable resources that strengthen our shared community.By completing this P.O.R.A. Memberships_2026 and adding your Dues, you provide the means necessary to keep you informed about local issues, workshops, and community updates that affect your home and neighborhood.That's not all your Dues allow us to offer many services like vendor referrals, notary services and special trips where you go with friends and neighbors providing built in security at reduced trip rates.WHY JOIN P.O.R.A.? P.O.R.A. is here for You....Will you be here for P.O.R.A.?
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P.O.R.A. Vendors List
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P.O.R.A. Vendors List
Browse PORA’s trusted Vendors List to find local businesses that understand Sun City West. Each listing reflects our focus on quality of life, property care, and reliable service for homeowners and residents. 🏡When you shop with these vendors, you support a community of providers who help keep our neighborhood safe, well‑maintained, and informed.Use this form to explore services, compare options, and connect with vendors that fit your needs.We need your feedback! We cannot guarantee satisfaction from every Vendor. Their registration with P.O.R.A. is our best effort to maintain competent craftsmen and service companies.We urge you to contact more than one Vendor and compare. This is the routine our P.O.R.A. Executive Director and the P.O.R.A. Board does before engaging any needed services.'Should you be dissatisfied with a Vendor, we need to know!'
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Our website

https://www.porascw.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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