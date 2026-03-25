Property Owners and Residents Association

Offered by

Property Owners and Residents Association

About the memberships

P.O.R.A. Memberships - 2026

Donation to P.O.R.A. Only
Pay what you can

Zeffey has a suggested contribution that is voluntary and can be changed to zero if you wish.  The optional tip funds the technology for thousands of other non-profit and allows 100% of your payment for dues or donation to go to PORA.

Associate Membership
$15

Valid until May 10, 2027

Non-residents living anywhere outside of Sun City West, Corte Bella and The Grand may join PORA, for the same fees, as an Associate Member. Associate Members are attributed the same benefits as full members, but are not allowed to vote in any governing board elections or decisions.  

Membership New - Household
$25

Valid until May 10, 2027

(2) Members under the same roof.

Membership New - Single
$15

Valid until May 10, 2027

Member living alone.

ReNew Membership - Household
$25

Valid until May 10, 2027

(2) Members under the same roof.

ReNew Membership - Single
$15

Valid until May 10, 2027

Member living alone.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!