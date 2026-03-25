P.O.R.A. Memberships - 2026

About the memberships
Zeffey has a suggested contribution that is voluntary and can be changed to zero if you wish. The optional tip funds the technology for thousands of other non-profit and allows 100% of your payment for dues or donation to go to PORA.
Valid until May 10, 2027
Non-residents living anywhere outside of Sun City West, Corte Bella and The Grand may join PORA, for the same fees, as an Associate Member. Associate Members are attributed the same benefits as full members, but are not allowed to vote in any governing board elections or decisions.
Valid until May 10, 2027
(2) Members under the same roof.
Valid until May 10, 2027
Member living alone.
Valid until May 10, 2027
(2) Members under the same roof.
Valid until May 10, 2027
Member living alone.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!