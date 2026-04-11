Raptor Soccer Foundation
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Raptor Soccer Foundation

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Raptor Soccer Foundation

Our mission

Raptor Soccer Foundation empowers youth through soccer and community events, fostering teamwork and problem-solving skills. Our events connect sports teams together by building confidence and curiosity in a supportive environment.

Events
Events
Golden Trout Cup test
Event
Golden Trout Cup test
Jun 10, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
Get your tickets
MLS go summer League (May-June 2026) Friday payment
Event
MLS go summer League (May-June 2026) Friday payment
May 25, 3:00 PM - Jun 29, 5:00 PM EDT
26833 US-50, Romney, WV 26757, USA
Get your tickets
MLS go summer League (May-June 2026)
Event
MLS go summer League (May-June 2026)
May 25, 3:00 PM - Jun 29, 5:00 PM EDT
26833 US-50, Romney, WV 26757, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
D.C. United Experience – Raptors Soccer ($25)
Event
D.C. United Experience – Raptors Soccer ($25)
Raptors Soccer Foundation has been invited to a special experience with D.C. United at Audi Field.Your $25 secures your place in the Raptors D.C. United experience.Includes:• Counts toward our 50-ticket team requirement• Eligibility for on-field 5v5 tournament (May 27 6pm at Audi Field)• Opportunity for post-match field photo (May 23)Important:• Players do NOT have to attend the May 23 match• Each participant (player or parent) must have a ticket• On-field spots are limited (ages 8–12, max 10 per team)• Players will be selected and contacted directly⚠️ Playing spots are not guaranteed⚠️ No refunds once tickets are committed⚽ Player Tryout / Training Session (Recommended)📅 Tuesday, May 5 @ 6:00 PM📍 345 Caledonia Heights Rd, Moorefield, WVOpen session for players interested in the on-field experience (ages 8–12).We’ll use this to help form teams. Attendance is strongly recommended.
Get your tickets
Raptors Soccer Foundation Sponsor Guide
Membership
Raptors Soccer Foundation Sponsor Guide
Local Business GuideThe Raptors Local Business Guide connects hundreds of visiting families with the best local restaurants, hotels, transportation, and entertainment in our area.As the teams travel from across the WV, VA, PA, MD Region for this Soccer event, this guide gives your business a direct line to new customers actively looking for places to eat, stay, travel, and explore.Sponsor Opportunities:• Community Partner – Your business name listed in the guide• Featured Partner – Business name + featured shoutout on our Facebook page• Premier Partner – Logo placement on all tournament materials & future events.Your participation helps strengthen our local economy while supporting youth soccer in the region.
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Help our Raptors Soccer teams get field equipment
Donation
Help our Raptors Soccer teams get field equipment
$0 of $1,200 goal
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Contact information

raptorsoccerfoundation.org

[email protected]

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