Raptor Soccer Foundation

Event

D.C. United Experience – Raptors Soccer ($25)

Raptors Soccer Foundation has been invited to a special experience with D.C. United at Audi Field.Your $25 secures your place in the Raptors D.C. United experience.Includes:• Counts toward our 50-ticket team requirement• Eligibility for on-field 5v5 tournament (May 27 6pm at Audi Field)• Opportunity for post-match field photo (May 23)Important:• Players do NOT have to attend the May 23 match• Each participant (player or parent) must have a ticket• On-field spots are limited (ages 8–12, max 10 per team)• Players will be selected and contacted directly⚠️ Playing spots are not guaranteed⚠️ No refunds once tickets are committed⚽ Player Tryout / Training Session (Recommended)📅 Tuesday, May 5 @ 6:00 PM📍 345 Caledonia Heights Rd, Moorefield, WVOpen session for players interested in the on-field experience (ages 8–12).We’ll use this to help form teams. Attendance is strongly recommended.