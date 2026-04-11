Raptor Soccer Foundation

Raptors Soccer Foundation Sponsor Guide
Local Business GuideThe Raptors Local Business Guide connects hundreds of visiting families with the best local restaurants, hotels, transportation, and entertainment in our area.As the teams travel from across the WV, VA, PA, MD Region for this Soccer event, this guide gives your business a direct line to new customers actively looking for places to eat, stay, travel, and explore.Sponsor Opportunities:• Community Partner – Your business name listed in the guide• Featured Partner – Business name + featured shoutout on our Facebook page• Premier Partner – Logo placement on all tournament materials & future events.Your participation helps strengthen our local economy while supporting youth soccer in the region.