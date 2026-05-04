D.C. United Experience – Raptors Soccer ($25)

About this event
Join Raptors Soccer for a pro experience at Audi Field as D.C. United takes on CF Montréal.
Your $25 secures your spot in the Raptors group and helps us meet our team ticket requirement.
Important:
• Each attendee (player + parent) needs a ticket
• Limited to 50 total — first come, first served
• Tickets may be used for the match OR to participate in the Raptors experience
⚽ On-field opportunities (limited):
• Ages 8–12 may be selected for a 5v5 event on Audi Field (May 27)
• Max 10 players per team
• Includes post-event photo on the field(max 20 participants)
➡️ Playing spots are not guaranteed and will be confirmed directly
➡️ Submit Player Interest form if your child wants to be considered
⚠️ No refunds once tickets are committed
$
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