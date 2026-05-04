D.C. United Experience – Raptors Soccer ($25)

Join Raptors Soccer for a pro experience at Audi Field as D.C. United takes on CF Montréal.



Your $25 secures your spot in the Raptors group and helps us meet our team ticket requirement.

Important:

• Each attendee (player + parent) needs a ticket

• Limited to 50 total — first come, first served

• Tickets may be used for the match OR to participate in the Raptors experience

⚽ On-field opportunities (limited):

• Ages 8–12 may be selected for a 5v5 event on Audi Field (May 27)

• Max 10 players per team

• Includes post-event photo on the field(max 20 participants)

➡️ Playing spots are not guaranteed and will be confirmed directly

➡️ Submit Player Interest form if your child wants to be considered

⚠️ No refunds once tickets are committed