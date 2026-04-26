Reagan High School Arts Partnership, Inc.
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Reagan High School Arts Partnership, Inc.

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Reagan High School Arts Partnership, Inc.

Our mission

Reagan High School Arts Partnership, Inc. enriches student lives through arts education, fostering creativity and collaboration. They provide opportunities in theater, music, and visual arts, empowering students to express themselves and engage with the community.
Past events
Past events
Music & Theater Arts Student Apprecitation at Husky Hits
Event
Music & Theater Arts Student Apprecitation at Husky Hits
Apr 26, 12:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
3825 S Kinnickinnic Ave, St Francis, WI 53235, USA
HH Round 4 and 5 only available now
Event
HH Round 4 and 5 only available now
Apr 26, 12:25 - 3:00 PM CDT
3825 S Kinnickinnic Ave, St Francis, WI 53235, USA
HH Final Round Only Now
Event
HH Final Round Only Now
Apr 26, 12:25 - 3:00 PM CDT
3825 S Kinnickinnic Ave, St Francis, WI 53235, USA
HH Round 2 through 5 only available now
Event
HH Round 2 through 5 only available now
Apr 26, 12:25 - 3:00 PM CDT
3825 S Kinnickinnic Ave, St Francis, WI 53235, USA
HH Round 3 through 5 only available now
Event
HH Round 3 through 5 only available now
Apr 26, 12:25 - 3:00 PM CDT
3825 S Kinnickinnic Ave, St Francis, WI 53235, USA
Sweeney Todd
Event
Sweeney Todd
Feb 13 - Feb 15 | 3 dates & times
4965 S 20th St, Milwaukee, WI 53221, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Be Sharp!
$50 of $3,000 goal
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Donate here to support the Arts at Reagan High!
Donation
Donate here to support the Arts at Reagan High!
🌟🎶Join us in Creating Change! 🎭🌟At Reagan High School Arts Partnership, Inc., we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can help our talented Huskies create and share!How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help our students thrive!Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. AMPLIFY our impact!Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Husky Hits Sponsors
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Husky Hits Sponsors
Become a sponsor to promote your business, event, or just to support The Reagan High School Arts Partnership!When: April 26, 12:00pm-3:00pmWhere: St. Francis Brewery & RestaurantDeadline for purchase is 4/10/2026 - BUY NOW!Your Sponsorship will help the Arts Partnership provide resources, instruments, and theater support so students can learn, create, and perform with confidence. Thank you for standing behind arts education at Reagan High School.Husky Hits: Tunes & Trivia will be a fundraising event to include 5 rounds of "Name That Tune" and music trivia type questions. These will test the knowledge and skill of our supporters while creating a fun and interactive event. It is envisioned that many (if not all) of the Name That Tune questions will be created by our talented Students, Alumni, Staff, Family & Friends. This will personalize the experience and build participation. It is sure to be a fun, engaging and energy-filled event! Specifically pertinent to sponsors, there will be 3 or 4 "Trivia" type questions per round, and Sponsorship of these questions will be available. While the points timer will only run for :30-:45 seconds, the overall exposure time of the question to the audience will average approximately 1:30-2:00 minutes. In addition to the added Video/Image content, each question will offer a pop-up text description of your choice (up to 150 characters) and a link to your website/other destination directly on the user devices. *All content should be appropriate for all ages. The Reagan High School Arts Partnership reserves the right to decline placement of any content for any reason.A member of the Arts Partnership will contact you after purchase to coordinate your sponsorship and/or ad placement. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions.
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Our website

https://www.reaganarts.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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