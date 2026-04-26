Reagan High School Arts Partnership, Inc.

Become a sponsor to promote your business, event, or just to support The Reagan High School Arts Partnership!When: April 26, 12:00pm-3:00pmWhere: St. Francis Brewery & RestaurantDeadline for purchase is 4/10/2026 - BUY NOW!Your Sponsorship will help the Arts Partnership provide resources, instruments, and theater support so students can learn, create, and perform with confidence. Thank you for standing behind arts education at Reagan High School.Husky Hits: Tunes & Trivia will be a fundraising event to include 5 rounds of "Name That Tune" and music trivia type questions. These will test the knowledge and skill of our supporters while creating a fun and interactive event. It is envisioned that many (if not all) of the Name That Tune questions will be created by our talented Students, Alumni, Staff, Family & Friends. This will personalize the experience and build participation. It is sure to be a fun, engaging and energy-filled event! Specifically pertinent to sponsors, there will be 3 or 4 "Trivia" type questions per round, and Sponsorship of these questions will be available. While the points timer will only run for :30-:45 seconds, the overall exposure time of the question to the audience will average approximately 1:30-2:00 minutes. In addition to the added Video/Image content, each question will offer a pop-up text description of your choice (up to 150 characters) and a link to your website/other destination directly on the user devices. *All content should be appropriate for all ages. The Reagan High School Arts Partnership reserves the right to decline placement of any content for any reason.A member of the Arts Partnership will contact you after purchase to coordinate your sponsorship and/or ad placement. Please email [email protected]
if you have any questions.