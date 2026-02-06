Reagan High School Arts Partnership, Inc.

Offered by

Reagan High School Arts Partnership, Inc.

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Husky Hits Sponsors

Single Question Sponsor with Audio & Video
$300

Placement of Business promotion with Audio & Video during (1) event question. Max A/V length 45 seconds. In app website link and text description included. (150 character max.)

Single Question Sponsor with Video
$200

Placement of Business promotion with Video only during (1) event question. Max length 45 seconds. In app website link and text description included. (150 character max.)

Single Question Sponsor with Logo/Image
$100

Placement of Business promotion with static Logo/Image during (1) event question. In app website link and text description included. (150 character max.)

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