Husky Hits Sponsors

About this shop
Placement of Business promotion with Audio & Video during (1) event question. Max A/V length 45 seconds. In app website link and text description included. (150 character max.)
Placement of Business promotion with Video only during (1) event question. Max length 45 seconds. In app website link and text description included. (150 character max.)
Placement of Business promotion with static Logo/Image during (1) event question. In app website link and text description included. (150 character max.)
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