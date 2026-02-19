REC Haven Inc

REC Haven Inc

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Our mission

REC Haven Inc. fosters community connections by organizing family-friendly events that support local families and businesses. Their mission is to create a vibrant environment where families can engage, have fun, and access resources for their well-being.
Events
Events
Family Fun Fair 2026
Event
Family Fun Fair 2026
Jul 11, 10:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
5500 Gray Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237, USA
Get your tickets
Family Fun Fair
Event
Family Fun Fair
Jul 11, 8:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
5500 Gray Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Birthday Bundle
Donation
Birthday Bundle
$25 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Haven Rising
Donation
Haven Rising
$0 of $25,000 goal
Donate today
REC Haven Inc Memberships 2025
Membership
REC Haven Inc Memberships 2025
JoJoin The Haven Circle — Where Love Becomes ActionEvery month, your gift helps REC Haven provide comfort, meals, and encouragement to children in need of a safe and caring place.When you become part of The Haven Circle, you’re not just donating — you’re creating moments of hope and healing for children and families who need it most.Choose your level of warmth:🩵 Comfort Member – $25/monthHelps provide essential items, meals, and safe moments of care for children in need.• Includes a soft REC Haven T-shirt as a welcome gift.💛 Warmth Member – $45/monthExpands your impact by helping cover multiple comfort kits, program supplies, or a family night meal.• Includes a cozy REC Haven hoodie as a welcome gift.Every act of giving — no matter the amount — helps us share love today and build strength for tomorrow.💛 Give monthly. Spread warmth. Create change. 💛
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Our website

https://www.rechaven.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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