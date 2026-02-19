Membership

REC Haven Inc Memberships 2025

JoJoin The Haven Circle — Where Love Becomes ActionEvery month, your gift helps REC Haven provide comfort, meals, and encouragement to children in need of a safe and caring place.When you become part of The Haven Circle, you’re not just donating — you’re creating moments of hope and healing for children and families who need it most.Choose your level of warmth:🩵 Comfort Member – $25/monthHelps provide essential items, meals, and safe moments of care for children in need.• Includes a soft REC Haven T-shirt as a welcome gift.💛 Warmth Member – $45/monthExpands your impact by helping cover multiple comfort kits, program supplies, or a family night meal.• Includes a cozy REC Haven hoodie as a welcome gift.Every act of giving — no matter the amount — helps us share love today and build strength for tomorrow.💛 Give monthly. Spread warmth. Create change. 💛