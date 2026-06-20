REC Haven Inc T-shirt Fundraiser

REC Haven “Love Today. Strength Tomorrow.” T-Shirt





Show your support for REC Haven with our signature fundraising t-shirt featuring our logo on the front and our mission statement, “Love Today. Strength Tomorrow.” on the back.





Made with a comfortable unisex fit, this shirt is perfect for everyday wear while helping spread awareness of REC Haven’s mission to support local children and families through refuge, encouragement, and care.





Proceeds from each shirt help fund REC Haven programs, outreach efforts, family events, and resources for families facing difficult seasons.





Thank you for helping us make a difference in our community, one family at a time.



