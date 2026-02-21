We are Catholic men who seek to Rekindle The Fire of Christ's love within us, and become better leaders, friends, husbands, fathers, and sons, through prayer, fellowship, and spiritual service to our family, parish, and community.
Past events
Past events
Custom
Sponsorship for 2026 RTF Men's Conference
Feb 21, 9:00 - 6:00 PM EST
429 E Dupont Rd #233, Fort Wayne, IN 46825, USA
Custom
Bus to the 2026 Men's Conference
Feb 21, 5:30 - 6:00 PM EST
1720 E Wallen Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825, USA
Event
2026 Men’s Conference Livestream
Feb 21, 8:00 - 5:30 PM EST
Event
2026 Men’s Conference
Feb 21, 8:00 - 5:30 PM EST
120 S Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601, USA