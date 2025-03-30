RELIEF, INC. (REMEMBER EVERY LIBERIAN INFLUENCES ENDURING FREEDOM)
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RELIEF, INC. (REMEMBER EVERY LIBERIAN INFLUENCES ENDURING FREEDOM)

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RELIEF, INC. (REMEMBER EVERY LIBERIAN INFLUENCES ENDURING FREEDOM)

Our mission

RELIEF, INC. empowers Liberians by promoting education, health, and community development. We strive to enhance the quality of life for all Liberians, fostering enduring freedom and resilience through impactful programs and initiatives.
Events
Events
Annual Caribbean Nights
Event
Annual Caribbean Nights
Aug 15, 5:00 - 10:00 PM PDT
Modesto, CA, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Shop
RELIEF, INC. SHOP
Relief Inc. has an orphan program that allows them to help themselves!By transferring the orphans art onto sellable products, this will build their self-esteem and break their chain of poverty. Each child who participates in this art project will receive a scholarship funded by the art program.
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Wine and Cheese Quarter-Mania
Event
Wine and Cheese Quarter-Mania
🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at RELIEF, INC.'s fundraising event. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there! 🎉 Bid on items for 1, 2, 3, or 4 Quarters... Yes, only 25 cents!A Quarter-Mania is a cross between an auction and a raffle in which you (the guest) "bid" quarters to win a prize.Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable.
Get your tickets
Relief Inc. Raffle Fundraiser
Raffle
Relief Inc. Raffle Fundraiser
Join us for the Relief Inc. Raffle Fundraiser, where every ticket purchased helps create real impact for women, children, and families in need both locally and in Liberia, West Africa.Your support contributes to providing meals, essential supplies, care packages, and community support to vulnerable families. By participating, you are not only entering for a chance to win amazing prizes, but also becoming part of a mission focused on hope, compassion, and empowerment.Please complete this form to join the raffle and confirm your entry. Your participation brings us closer to a Liberia where families have the support they need to build lasting freedom and stability.
View raffle

Our website

https://www.reliefinc.org/

Contact information

PHONE:

(209) 545-1700 
Fax: (209) 543-6101

EMAIL

[email protected]

ADDRESS

4120 Dale Road. Suite J-8 #163 Modesto, CA 95356

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