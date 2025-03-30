RELIEF, INC. (REMEMBER EVERY LIBERIAN INFLUENCES ENDURING FREEDOM)

Relief Inc. Raffle Fundraiser
Join us for the Relief Inc. Raffle Fundraiser, where every ticket purchased helps create real impact for women, children, and families in need both locally and in Liberia, West Africa.Your support contributes to providing meals, essential supplies, care packages, and community support to vulnerable families. By participating, you are not only entering for a chance to win amazing prizes, but also becoming part of a mission focused on hope, compassion, and empowerment.Please complete this form to join the raffle and confirm your entry. Your participation brings us closer to a Liberia where families have the support they need to build lasting freedom and stability.