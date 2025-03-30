RELIEF, INC. (REMEMBER EVERY LIBERIAN INFLUENCES ENDURING FREEDOM)

Event

Wine and Cheese Quarter-Mania

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at RELIEF, INC.'s fundraising event. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there! 🎉 Bid on items for 1, 2, 3, or 4 Quarters... Yes, only 25 cents!A Quarter-Mania is a cross between an auction and a raffle in which you (the guest) "bid" quarters to win a prize.Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable.