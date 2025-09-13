Heritage Drive -Through Bake Sale

Casa De Fortt 4201 Paquerette Circle. Modesto

CA 95356

1 Orange Bundt Cakes item
$20

1 Orange Bundt Cakes - Donated by Jessie Scott. $20.00 each.

Granny's Chocolate Chip Cookies item
$10

Granny's Chocolate Chip Cookies - 2 Dozens Donated by Rubuen Montgomery & Family

$10.00 per dozen.

Peach Cobblers item
Peach Cobblers
$30

Two Large Peach Cobblers -Donated by Celesta Cooper. Priced at $30.00 each.

1 Lemon Bundt Cakes item
$20

One Lemon Bundt Cake - Donated by Jessie Scott. $20.00 each.

Pumpkin Roll item
$20

1 Pumpkin Roll - Donated by Glori Hibital.

Must be refrigerated. It is made with cream cheese

1 7Up Cake item
$20

Rhonda Mom's 7Up Cake

Peach Pies by Katherine item
$20

Peach Pie - Donated by Katherine Fer'e. They are $20.00 each.

Sweet Potato/Yam Cake. item
$20

Ashton Family - Donated 1 Sweet Potato/Yam Cake.

Large Peach Cobbler Dump Cake item
$30

2-Peach Cobbler Dump Cake - Donated by Wendy Brown. $30.00

