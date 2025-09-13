Heritage Drive -Through Bake Sale

CA 95356
1 Orange Bundt Cakes - Donated by Jessie Scott. $20.00 each.
Granny's Chocolate Chip Cookies - 2 Dozens Donated by Rubuen Montgomery & Family
$10.00 per dozen.
Two Large Peach Cobblers -Donated by Celesta Cooper. Priced at $30.00 each.
One Lemon Bundt Cake - Donated by Jessie Scott. $20.00 each.
1 Pumpkin Roll - Donated by Glori Hibital.
Must be refrigerated. It is made with cream cheese
Rhonda Mom's 7Up Cake
Peach Pie - Donated by Katherine Fer'e. They are $20.00 each.
Ashton Family - Donated 1 Sweet Potato/Yam Cake.
2-Peach Cobbler Dump Cake - Donated by Wendy Brown. $30.00
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing