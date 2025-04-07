Reno Gleaning Project
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Reno Gleaning Project

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Reno Gleaning Project

Our mission

The Reno Gleaning Project connects volunteers with homeowners to harvest excess fruit, reducing waste and promoting community engagement. Their mission is to save trees, support local food systems, and educate on sustainable practices for future generations.
Events
Events
2026 Picker Training June 6 11AM-1PM
Event
2026 Picker Training June 6 11AM-1PM
Jun 6, 11:00 - 1:00 PM PDT
3500 Lakeside Ct, 2nd Fl Conf Rm, Reno, NV
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2026 Picker Training June 11 11AM-1PM
Event
2026 Picker Training June 11 11AM-1PM
Jun 11, 11:00 - 1:00 PM PDT
4065 S. Virginia St, Suite 101, Reno, NV
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2026 Picker Training June 17 6PM-8PM
Event
2026 Picker Training June 17 6PM-8PM
Jun 17, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
1312 Capital Blvd (Cintas), Suite 102, Reno, NV 89502, USA
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2026 Picker Training June 21 6PM-8PM
Event
2026 Picker Training June 21 6PM-8PM
Jun 21, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
1 E. Liberty St (US Bank), Suite 600 Conf Rm, Reno, NV
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Help The Reno Gleaning Project Serve more people
Donation
Help The Reno Gleaning Project Serve more people
Your donation will help a lot to achieve our mission. When you provide Financial support to the Reno Gleaning Project, YOU- SUPPORT Home Owners with Professional Picking Equipment and superior Labor. You turn the shame of waste into the pride of provision. -EXPAND The number of Trees we can pick and the service area for the RGP. -ENABLE the transport of Hyper Local, Yard to table fruit to feed the disadvantaged, children and the elderly of Northern Nevada- INSPIRE Northern Nevadans to protect Mature Trees, Watering in Winter and Organic Pest Control for optimum crop quality.- PROTECT Nevada Grown food producing trees to make our area cooler in summer and more food secure for years to come!
Donate today

Our website

https://renogleaningproject.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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