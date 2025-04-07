Donation

Help The Reno Gleaning Project Serve more people

Your donation will help a lot to achieve our mission. When you provide Financial support to the Reno Gleaning Project, YOU- SUPPORT Home Owners with Professional Picking Equipment and superior Labor. You turn the shame of waste into the pride of provision. -EXPAND The number of Trees we can pick and the service area for the RGP. -ENABLE the transport of Hyper Local, Yard to table fruit to feed the disadvantaged, children and the elderly of Northern Nevada- INSPIRE Northern Nevadans to protect Mature Trees, Watering in Winter and Organic Pest Control for optimum crop quality.- PROTECT Nevada Grown food producing trees to make our area cooler in summer and more food secure for years to come!