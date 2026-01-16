Sunset Soiree at the Old Ranch House at Rancho San Rafael

About this event
The ticket reserves your seating and covers Education and Refreshments. Click details on the main page to see our program highlights!
Includes Education and DIY Crafts
Includes Coloring kit , Bee craft and refreshments including local Apple Juice squeezed from our Gleaned Apples!
This Ticket is paid for with cash or check upon arrival at the venue for our guests who prefer NOT to use online payment methods.
$
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