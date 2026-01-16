Reno Gleaning Project

Hosted by

Reno Gleaning Project

About this event

Sunset Soiree at the Old Ranch House at Rancho San Rafael

1595 N Sierra St

Reno, NV 89503, USA

ADULT ADMIT 0NE
$75

The ticket reserves your seating and covers Education and Refreshments. Click details on the main page to see our program highlights!

CHILD 12-18 ADMIT ONE
$30

Includes Education and DIY Crafts

Child under 12
Free

Includes Coloring kit , Bee craft and refreshments including local Apple Juice squeezed from our Gleaned Apples!

Will call
Free

This Ticket is paid for with cash or check upon arrival at the venue for our guests who prefer NOT to use online payment methods.

Add a donation for Reno Gleaning Project

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