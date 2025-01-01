Restore Hope Inc empowers women experiencing homelessness by providing essential support, resources, and a safe community. Their mission is to restore dignity and hope, helping women rebuild their lives and achieve independence.
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Hope in Action
Your support makes an impact on the lives of women experiencing homelessness in Washington, DC!
For unhoused women, Bingo days with Restore Hope are more than just a game; they are a rare chance to relax, connect, and feel at home.You can be the reason someone celebrates. Your support helps us keep these important events going!