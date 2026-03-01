Rhosebuds - Alpha Beta Sigma (Sigma Gamma Rho)
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Our mission
Rhosebuds - Alpha Beta Sigma empowers young women through community service, leadership development, and educational resources. Their initiatives focus on building confidence and real-world skills to foster the next generation of leaders.
Past events
Past events
Custom
Rhosebuds: Krispy Kreme Digital Dozens Fundraiser
Mar 1, 12:00 AM - Apr 11, 12:00 AM EDT
Our website
https://www.abs1922.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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