Rhosebuds: Krispy Kreme Digital Dozens Fundraiser

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About this event
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Treat yourself or someone special to a fresh dozen of Original Glazed Krispy Kreme donuts!
This is a digital voucher that can be redeemed at participating Krispy Kreme locations for 1 dozen of their famous melt-in-your-mouth glazed donuts. Perfect for breakfast, the office, or a sweet surprise.
Quick, easy, and delicious!
Want to support our fundraiser without the sweets?
Donations are welcomed and greatly appreciated. Your generosity helps us continue our mission and support our initiatives.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!