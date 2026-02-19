Membership dues help cover essential foundation expenses that are not supported through fundraisers or donations. These funds ensure we can continue offering programs, outreach, and community support throughout the year.Annual dues also determine voting eligibility for foundation decisions when appropriate. Members who have paid dues for the current fiscal year are considered active voting members.We offer a Student Tier for undergraduate students graduating within one year of the current fiscal year, allowing them to stay involved at a reduced rate. Please contact [email protected]
for the student discount code before completing your membership.Thank you for supporting the mission and sustainability of the RMG Family Foundation.