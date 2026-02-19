RMG Family Foundation
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RMG Family Foundation

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RMG Family Foundation

Our mission

The RMG Family Foundation empowers communities through essential programs, outreach, and support, funded by membership dues and donations, ensuring sustainability and active member participation in decision-making.
Past events
Past events
Grand Prize Basket Fundraiser (Value: $150)
Raffle
Grand Prize Basket Fundraiser (Value: $150)
Feb 18, 11:00 PM - Mar 14, 8:00 PM EDT
Party Time & Self Care Baskets Fundraiser (Value: $75/Each)
Raffle
Party Time & Self Care Baskets Fundraiser (Value: $75/Each)
Feb 18, 11:00 PM - Mar 14, 8:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
RMG Family Foundation's Memberships
Membership
RMG Family Foundation's Memberships
Membership dues help cover essential foundation expenses that are not supported through fundraisers or donations. These funds ensure we can continue offering programs, outreach, and community support throughout the year.Annual dues also determine voting eligibility for foundation decisions when appropriate. Members who have paid dues for the current fiscal year are considered active voting members.We offer a Student Tier for undergraduate students graduating within one year of the current fiscal year, allowing them to stay involved at a reduced rate. Please contact [email protected] for the student discount code before completing your membership.Thank you for supporting the mission and sustainability of the RMG Family Foundation.
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RMG Foundation Apparel
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RMG Foundation Apparel
Apparel purchases help support the mission and ongoing work of the RMG Family Foundation. Thank you for wearing and representing the village.
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Our website

https://sscwebservices.wixsite.com/rmgfamilyfoundation

Contact information

[email protected]
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