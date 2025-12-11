RMG Family Foundation's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until April 16, 2027
Founding Member dues support the essential operations and growth of the RMG Family Foundation. Adult members (18+) who pay annual dues are considered active voting members for the current fiscal year.
Undergraduate students graduating within one year of the current fiscal year (e.g., graduating by December 2026) are eligible for a discounted Student Founding Member rate. Please contact [email protected] for the student discount code before completing your membership.
Renews monthly
Founding Member dues support the essential operations and growth of the RMG Family Foundation. Adult members (18+) who pay annual dues are considered active voting members for the current fiscal year.
Undergraduate students graduating within one year of the current fiscal year (e.g., graduating by December 2026) are eligible for a discounted Student Founding Member rate. Please contact [email protected] for the student discount code before completing your membership.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!