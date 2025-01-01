RO Carolina
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Our mission
RO Carolina connects and promotes Romanian-American businesses in the Carolinas, fostering community ties and supporting local entrepreneurs through a dedicated digital directory and networking opportunities.
Events
Events
Event
Romanian American Cultural Festival
Oct 24, 11:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
120 S Trade St, Matthews, NC 28105, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Membership
RO Carolina Business Directory
Join the first dedicated network for Romanian-American-owned businesses across the Carolinas. We are building a digital home to promote our local entrepreneurs and strengthen community ties.
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Our website
https://www.rocarolina.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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