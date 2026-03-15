Romanian American Cultural Festival

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Reserve a 10' x 10' outdoor space for handcrafted goods. This reservation is for local makers, artists, and creators. Please note: vendors must provide their own tent, table, and chairs.
Reserved for local service-based businesses (insurance, real estate, healthcare, home services). This registration includes a 10' x 10' booth space to promote your services and engage with the community. Please note: This category is for promotional/service businesses; if you sell handcrafted goods, please select the "Artisan" category.
Secure a highly visible 10' x 10' corner spot or a space located near the main entrance/stage area. These spots offer maximum foot traffic and dual-side visibility for your brand.
Limited availability – assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
Reserved for mobile food units. Fee includes a designated parking footprint in our Food Court area. Vendors must provide their own quiet generator and submit a valid Health Permit and Certificate of Insurance within 7 days of booking.
Reserved for vendors selling prepared or pre-packaged food from a 10' x 10' tent. Must meet all local health department "Temporary Food Establishment" guidelines.
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