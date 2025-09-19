Rocky Neck Art Colony, Inc.
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Rocky Neck Art Colony, Inc.

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Rocky Neck Art Colony, Inc.

Our mission

Rocky Neck Art Colony fosters a vibrant community of artists by providing educational programs, workshops, and exhibitions that celebrate and promote the visual arts, enriching cultural life and supporting artistic expression in the region.
Events
Events
2026 Rocky Neck Historic Walking Tour (PROG)
Event
2026 Rocky Neck Historic Walking Tour (PROG)
May 23 - Aug 22 | 4 dates & times
Rocky Neck Ave, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
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Hair, Beautiful Hair (WKS)
Event
Hair, Beautiful Hair (WKS)
May 26, 10:30 - 3:30 PM EDT
6 Wonson St, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
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Event
Tai Chi Practice at Cultural Center
May 27 - Aug 26 | 4 dates & times
Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson Street, Gloucester
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Journey of a Song
Event
Journey of a Song
Jun 6, 5:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
6 Wonson St, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
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Event
Mixed Media: Draw, Paint, Collage(WKS)
Jun 16, 10:30 AM - Jun 17, 2:30 PM EDT
6 Wonson St, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
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All in the Hands (WKS)
Event
All in the Hands (WKS)
Jul 7, 10:30 AM - Jul 8, 3:30 PM EDT
6 Wonson St, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
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More ways to support us
RNAC Membership
Membership
RNAC Membership
Join our Rocky Neck Art Colony community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝RNAC Membership Benefits As a member of the Rocky Neck Art Colony (RNAC), you’ll enjoy a variety of exclusive benefits:One-year RNAC membershipAccess to special member news, meetings, and eventsA link to your site from our websiteSubscription to the RNAC e-newsletterOpportunity to be featured in our weekly newsletterFree or discounted admission to RNAC events and workshopsEligibility to participate in member-only exhibitionsAbility to submit proposals for gallery showsMembership LevelsArtist Member: $100Open to all artists working in any medium. No jurying process or residency requirement.Student Rate: Current students or graduates within the last five years pay only $25.Community Member: $100 For those who wish to help preserve the history, culture, and infrastructure of Rocky Neck. Community members include individuals, families, local galleries, shops, restaurants, accommodations, and other businesses in the Rocky Neck Cultural District and greater Gloucester area. Community members also contribute by supporting events and serving in leadership roles.Enhanced Support Levels These membership levels are for those who wish to provide additional support to RNAC. Sustainers and benefactors help ensure the sustainability of the organization and receive additional perks.Sustainer Member: $250Includes all the benefits of Artist and Community membership, plus:An exclusive guided walking tour on Rocky Neck's Historic Art Trail for you and up to 10 friends.Rock Star Member: $500Includes all the above benefits, plus:Private use of the Cultural Center for a reception or event.Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀
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RNAC 2026 Annual Appeal
Donation
RNAC 2026 Annual Appeal
Be Part of the Rocky Neck StoryYour gift to the Annual Appeal helps keep the creative spirit of Rocky Neck Art Colony alive and thriving. Together, we believe in the power of art to build community, inspire connection, and transform lives.After selecting your generous donation, we invite you to add your voice to our story—share one word that captures how Rocky Neck has touched or inspired you. Your word will join others in a growing community word cloud, celebrating the heart and impact of our Colony.Follow the evolving story each week at rockyneckartcolony.org.Thank you for being part of the story.NOTE: In the Summary block, Zeffy will add an optional "fee" to support its free platform. IF YOU OPT NOT TO PAY THE SUGGESTED AMOUNT click on the drop down, select 'Other', and type in 0.
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Event
BOOK PURCHASE: Rocky Neck Art Colony 1850-1950 Gloucester MA
This book offers an in-depth look at America’s oldest working art colony with over 130 fine art reproductions from the artists who painted there. Retail cost $34.95Cradle of painters, poets and visionaries, Gloucester, Massachusetts, has played a vital role in the nation’s art history since the mid-1800s.For more than a century, beginning with marine artist Fitz Henry Lane, this bustling seaport—the oldest working harbor in the nation—has inspired myriad creative souls. The harbor, coupled with Cape Ann’s unique luminescent glow and rugged topography, offered everything the plein air painter could possibly want.In addition, the dichotomy between the hardy fishermen and the genteel summer visitors of East Gloucester resulted in the artists banding together to form their own sense of community. So was born the Rocky Neck Art Colony.Over the years—beginning with Lane’s Gloucester Harbor from Rocky Neck in 1844, through Winslow Homer’s first visit in 1873, the arrival of Frank Duveneck and his friends and followers, and the presence of the New York contingent headed by John Sloan and Stuart Davis—Gloucester’s Rocky Neck evolved into a microcosm of American art that has never been surpassed.Judith A. Curtis is a freelance writer specializing in art-related themes. Ms. Curtis lives on Cape Ann, and is a regular contributor to the American Art Review. She has also written several books, including Anthony Thieme, The Life and Art of Paul Strisik, N. A., W. Lester Stevens, N. A., (1888-1969), and Harry A. Vincent and His Contemporaries.
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Our website

https://rockyneckartcolony.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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