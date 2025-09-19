Rocky Neck Art Colony, Inc.

Membership

RNAC Membership

Join our Rocky Neck Art Colony community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝RNAC Membership Benefits As a member of the Rocky Neck Art Colony (RNAC), you’ll enjoy a variety of exclusive benefits:One-year RNAC membershipAccess to special member news, meetings, and eventsA link to your site from our websiteSubscription to the RNAC e-newsletterOpportunity to be featured in our weekly newsletterFree or discounted admission to RNAC events and workshopsEligibility to participate in member-only exhibitionsAbility to submit proposals for gallery showsMembership LevelsArtist Member: $100Open to all artists working in any medium. No jurying process or residency requirement.Student Rate: Current students or graduates within the last five years pay only $25.Community Member: $100 For those who wish to help preserve the history, culture, and infrastructure of Rocky Neck. Community members include individuals, families, local galleries, shops, restaurants, accommodations, and other businesses in the Rocky Neck Cultural District and greater Gloucester area. Community members also contribute by supporting events and serving in leadership roles.Enhanced Support Levels These membership levels are for those who wish to provide additional support to RNAC. Sustainers and benefactors help ensure the sustainability of the organization and receive additional perks.Sustainer Member: $250Includes all the benefits of Artist and Community membership, plus:An exclusive guided walking tour on Rocky Neck's Historic Art Trail for you and up to 10 friends.Rock Star Member: $500Includes all the above benefits, plus:Private use of the Cultural Center for a reception or event.Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀