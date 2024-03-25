RNAC Membership

About the memberships
Valid until July 20, 2027
Open to all artists working in any medium. No jurying process or residency requirement. NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. YOU CAN CHANGE THIS SUGGESTED AMOUNT before you hit the Pay Button.
Valid until July 20, 2027
Open to all current students or graduates within the last five years. No jurying process or residency. NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. YOU CAN CHANGE THIS SUGGESTED AMOUNT before you hit the Pay Button.
Valid until July 20, 2027
For those who wish to help preserve the history, culture, and infrastructure of Rocky Neck. Community members include local galleries, shops, restaurants, accommodations, and other businesses in the Rocky Neck Cultural District and greater Gloucester area. Community members also contribute by supporting events and serving in leadership roles. NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. YOU CAN CHANGE THIS SUGGESTED AMOUNT before you hit the Pay Button.
Valid until July 20, 2027
Sustainer members provide additional support to RNAC, helping to ensure the long-term viability of the organization. In addition to all the benefits listed above, Sustainers get an exclusive guided walking tour on Rocky Neck's Historic Art Trail for you and up to 10 friends. NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. YOU CAN CHANGE THIS SUGGESTED AMOUNT before you hit the Pay Button.
Valid until July 20, 2027
Rock Star members provide additional support to RNAC, helping to ensure the long-term viability of the organization. In addition to all the benefits listed above, Rock Stars get private use of the Cultural Center for a reception or event. NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. YOU CAN CHANGE THIS SUGGESTED AMOUNT before you hit the Pay Button.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!