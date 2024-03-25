Rocky Neck Art Colony, Inc.

Offered by

Rocky Neck Art Colony, Inc.

About the memberships

RNAC Membership

Artist Member
$100

Valid until July 20, 2027

Open to all artists working in any medium. No jurying process or residency requirement. NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. YOU CAN CHANGE THIS SUGGESTED AMOUNT before you hit the Pay Button.

Student Member
$25

Valid until July 20, 2027

Open to all current students or graduates within the last five years. No jurying process or residency. NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. YOU CAN CHANGE THIS SUGGESTED AMOUNT before you hit the Pay Button.

Community Member
$100

Valid until July 20, 2027

For those who wish to help preserve the history, culture, and infrastructure of Rocky Neck. Community members include local galleries, shops, restaurants, accommodations, and other businesses in the Rocky Neck Cultural District and greater Gloucester area. Community members also contribute by supporting events and serving in leadership roles. NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. YOU CAN CHANGE THIS SUGGESTED AMOUNT before you hit the Pay Button.

Sustainer Member
$250

Valid until July 20, 2027

Sustainer members provide additional support to RNAC, helping to ensure the long-term viability of the organization. In addition to all the benefits listed above, Sustainers get an exclusive guided walking tour on Rocky Neck's Historic Art Trail for you and up to 10 friends. NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. YOU CAN CHANGE THIS SUGGESTED AMOUNT before you hit the Pay Button.

Rock Star Member
$500

Valid until July 20, 2027

Rock Star members provide additional support to RNAC, helping to ensure the long-term viability of the organization. In addition to all the benefits listed above, Rock Stars get private use of the Cultural Center for a reception or event. NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. YOU CAN CHANGE THIS SUGGESTED AMOUNT before you hit the Pay Button.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!