OUR PLEDGERod Serling’s achievements in playwriting, speech making and broadcasting are considerable and important. As members of The Rod Serling Memorial Foundation, we dedicate ourselves to promote and preserve this great man’s contributions to the Arts and Humanities.We pledge to educate the public about Rod Serling’s genius and his passion, hoping that they will understand and appreciate his mastery of the creative arts, his unique understanding of human relationships, his esteem as a writer, his generosity as a speaker in and around Binghamton, and his uncompromising commitment to quality.Your donation to the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation helps us maintain monuments, sponsor scholarships, grant awards and hold events like SerlingFest. When you donate $25 or more -- you'll will be a Sustaining Member for a year, and you’ll receive:Your name displayed on our online membership pageA [email protected]
email forwarding addressAccess to our online video collection created exclusively for the Foundation: Meet Rod Serling, and to additional videos created by the FoundationAdvanced access to our newsletter, and our Annual, an exclusive end-of-year collector’s physical copy