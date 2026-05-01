Rod Serling Memorial Foundation

Rod Serling Memorial Foundation

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Our mission

The Rod Serling Memorial Foundation honors the legacy of Rod Serling by promoting creativity in storytelling, supporting arts education, and celebrating his contributions to television and literature through events and community engagement.
Events
Events
Rod Serling Memorial Foundation's Online Raffle 2026 SerlingFest X
Raffle
Rod Serling Memorial Foundation's Online Raffle 2026 SerlingFest X
May 1, 4:00 PM - Aug 17, 5:00 PM EDT
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SerlingFest 2026
Event
SerlingFest 2026
Aug 21, 9:00 AM - Aug 23, 6:00 PM EDT
225 Water St, Binghamton, NY 13901, USA
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Donation
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OUR PLEDGERod Serling’s achievements in playwriting, speech making and broadcasting are considerable and important. As members of The Rod Serling Memorial Foundation, we dedicate ourselves to promote and preserve this great man’s contributions to the Arts and Humanities.We pledge to educate the public about Rod Serling’s genius and his passion, hoping that they will understand and appreciate his mastery of the creative arts, his unique understanding of human relationships, his esteem as a writer, his generosity as a speaker in and around Binghamton, and his uncompromising commitment to quality.Your donation to the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation helps us maintain monuments, sponsor scholarships, grant awards and hold events like SerlingFest. When you donate $25 or more -- you'll will be a Sustaining Member for a year, and you’ll receive:Your name displayed on our online membership pageA [email protected] email forwarding addressAccess to our online video collection created exclusively for the Foundation: Meet Rod Serling, and to additional videos created by the FoundationAdvanced access to our newsletter, and our Annual, an exclusive end-of-year collector’s physical copy
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RSMF COLLECTORS SHOP
Newsletter Annuals are printed versions of the online newsletters posted during each year. We print a limited number. Members who joined or renewed within a calendar year get that year's Annual for free. The rest go on sale here.All proceeds benefit the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation. PLEASE NOTE: INCLUDED SHIPPING IS TO THE CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES ONLY.
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Our website

https://www.rodserling.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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