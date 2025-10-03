Rotary of Catawba Valley is dedicated to eradicating polio and improving community health through service projects, partnerships, and fundraising efforts, including matching donations to maximize impact and support global health initiatives.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
IMPACT/Rotary of Catawba Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's 50/50 Raffle
Oct 3, 8:00 AM - Oct 9, 10:00 PM EDT
Raffle
Rotary of Catawba Valley 50/50 Raffle for Alzheimer's Association
Oct 3, 8:00 AM - Oct 9, 10:00 PM EDT
Event
Hickory Crawdads Game (Rotary May Social)
May 17, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
2500 Clement Blvd NW, Hickory, NC 28601, USA
Raffle
Rotary Club of Catawba Valley's Fall Ornamental Shrub Raffle 2024