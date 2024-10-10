Rotary of Catawba Valley
Sales closed
IMPACT/Rotary of Catawba Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's 50/50 Raffle
Add a donation for Rotary of Catawba Valley
$
One chance of winning
$1
Closed
6 Tickets for $5
$5
This includes 6 tickets
Closed
15 Tickets for $10
$10
This includes 15 tickets
Closed
40 Tickets for $20
$20
This includes 40 tickets
Closed
300 Tickets for $100
$100
This includes 300 tickets
Closed
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue