Sales closed

IMPACT/Rotary of Catawba Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's 50/50 Raffle

Add a donation for Rotary of Catawba Valley

$

One chance of winning
$1
6 Tickets for $5
$5
This includes 6 tickets
15 Tickets for $10
$10
This includes 15 tickets
40 Tickets for $20
$20
This includes 40 tickets
300 Tickets for $100
$100
This includes 300 tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!