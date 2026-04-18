RubyCats
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RubyCats

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RubyCats

Our mission

RubyCats is a nonprofit dedicated to the safety and well-being of cats that opened Toledo's first Cat Café.
Past events
Past events
RubyCats Mother's Day Basket Raffle 2026
Raffle
RubyCats Mother's Day Basket Raffle 2026
Apr 18, 4:00 PM - May 9, 8:00 AM EDT
RubyCats Easter Basket Raffle 2026
Raffle
RubyCats Easter Basket Raffle 2026
Mar 29, 4:00 PM - Apr 3, 11:55 PM EDT
Help Name Our Kittens - Final Round
Custom
Help Name Our Kittens - Final Round
Feb 4, 12:00 AM - Feb 12, 6:00 PM EST
Help Name Our Kittens - Round One
Custom
Help Name Our Kittens - Round One
Jan 16, 1:00 PM - Feb 2, 12:00 AM EST
Merry Silent Auction
Auction
Merry Silent Auction
Dec 6, 11:55 PM EST
618 Adams St, Toledo, OH 43604, USA
RubyCats’ Eerie Manor Cats Auction
Auction
RubyCats’ Eerie Manor Cats Auction
Nov 1, 11:55 PM EDT
618 Adams St, Toledo, OH 43604, USA
More ways to support us
Donate to Help Cats
Donation
Donate to Help Cats
With your generous contributions, we’ll be able to create a cozy and welcoming space where humans can enjoy refreshments while bonding with adorable cats.
Donate today
Joyce Fae Jacobs Cat Care Fund
Donation
Joyce Fae Jacobs Cat Care Fund
The Joyce Fae Jacobs Cat Care Fund honors the legacy of Joyce Fae Jacobs, a beloved former caretaker of 618 Adams Street during its days as the Camel Bar — fondly remembered by neighbors as the “cat bar.” Joyce’s deep compassion for stray cats laid the foundation for the feline refuge RubyCats has become today. This fund supports the daily care, medical needs and well-being of the cats who now call RubyCats home. Your gift helps continue her legacy of love, one paw at a time.
Donate today
Happy Birthday, Tallie!
Donation
Happy Birthday, Tallie!
$39 of $200 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.rubycats.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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