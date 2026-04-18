Donation

Joyce Fae Jacobs Cat Care Fund

The Joyce Fae Jacobs Cat Care Fund honors the legacy of Joyce Fae Jacobs, a beloved former caretaker of 618 Adams Street during its days as the Camel Bar — fondly remembered by neighbors as the “cat bar.” Joyce’s deep compassion for stray cats laid the foundation for the feline refuge RubyCats has become today. This fund supports the daily care, medical needs and well-being of the cats who now call RubyCats home. Your gift helps continue her legacy of love, one paw at a time.