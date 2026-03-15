The San Martin Neighborhood Association aims to protect San Martin's rural atmosphere, support positive growth, and empower residents to engage in local governance while providing essential services to underserved community members.
Past events
Past events
Event
🍀St Patrick's Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser 🍀 Desayuno de panqueques para recaudar fondos en el Día de San Patricio
Mar 15, 8:30 - 12:30 PM PDT
12415 Murphy Ave, San Martin, CA 95046, USA
Event
3rd annual St. Patrick's Day Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser