San Martin Neighborhood Association

Hosted by

San Martin Neighborhood Association

About this event

🍀St Patrick's Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser 🍀 Desayuno de panqueques para recaudar fondos en el Día de San Patricio

12415 Murphy Ave

San Martin, CA 95046, USA

Adult Admission- March 15th
$12

• One Adult Breakfast includes Pancakes, Sausage & Scrambled Eggs, plus your choice of Coffee or Orange Juice. $12 per person.


• El desayuno para un adulto incluye panqueques, salchichas y huevos revueltos, además de café o jugo de naranja a elección. $12 por persona.
Child Admission (age 8 & under) - March 15th
$7

• One Child's Breakfast (age 8 and under) includes Pancakes, Sausage & Scrambled Eggs, plus Orange Juice. $7 per person.


• El desayuno para un niño (de 8 años o menos) incluye panqueques, salchichas y huevos revueltos, además de jugo de naranja.$7 por persona.
1 RAFFLE Ticket 🍀Do Not Need To Be Present To Win!
$1

• One raffle ticket= $1.00. 12 tickets= $10.00. 25 tickets= $20. Show your receipt at registration table to receive paid tickets.


• Un boleto de rifa = $1.00, 12 boletos = $10.00, 25 boletos = $20. Muestre su recibo en la mesa de registro para recibir los boletos pagados.
12 RAFFLE Tickets - March 15th 🍀 Do Not Need To Be Present
$10

🍀 Do Not Need To Be Present To Win

• One raffle ticket= $1.00. 12 tickets =$10.00. 25 tickets=$20. Show your receipt at registration table to receive paid tickets


• Un boleto de rifa =$1.00. 12 boletos =$10.00. 25 boletos=$20. Muestre su recibo en la mesa de registro para recibir los boletos pagados.

25 RAFFLE Tickets 🍀Do Not Need To Be Present To Win
$20

• One raffle ticket=$1.00. 12 tickets =$10.00. 25 tickets=$20. Show your receipt at registration table to receive paid tickets


• Un boleto de rifa = $1.00, 12 boletos = $10.00, 25 boletos = $20. Muestre su recibo en la mesa de registro para recibir los boletos pagados.

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