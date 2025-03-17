🍀St Patrick's Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser 🍀 Desayuno de panqueques para recaudar fondos en el Día de San Patricio

About this event
• One Adult Breakfast includes Pancakes, Sausage & Scrambled Eggs, plus your choice of Coffee or Orange Juice. $12 per person.
• El desayuno para un adulto incluye panqueques, salchichas y huevos revueltos, además de café o jugo de naranja a elección. $12 por persona.
• One Child's Breakfast (age 8 and under) includes Pancakes, Sausage & Scrambled Eggs, plus Orange Juice. $7 per person.
• El desayuno para un niño (de 8 años o menos) incluye panqueques, salchichas y huevos revueltos, además de jugo de naranja.$7 por persona.
• One raffle ticket= $1.00. 12 tickets= $10.00. 25 tickets= $20. Show your receipt at registration table to receive paid tickets.
• Un boleto de rifa = $1.00, 12 boletos = $10.00, 25 boletos = $20. Muestre su recibo en la mesa de registro para recibir los boletos pagados.
🍀 Do Not Need To Be Present To Win
• One raffle ticket= $1.00. 12 tickets =$10.00. 25 tickets=$20. Show your receipt at registration table to receive paid tickets
• Un boleto de rifa =$1.00. 12 boletos =$10.00. 25 boletos=$20. Muestre su recibo en la mesa de registro para recibir los boletos pagados.
• One raffle ticket=$1.00. 12 tickets =$10.00. 25 tickets=$20. Show your receipt at registration table to receive paid tickets
• Un boleto de rifa = $1.00, 12 boletos = $10.00, 25 boletos = $20. Muestre su recibo en la mesa de registro para recibir los boletos pagados.
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