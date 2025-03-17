🍀St Patrick's Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser 🍀 Desayuno de panqueques para recaudar fondos en el Día de San Patricio

🍀 Do Not Need To Be Present To Win

• One raffle ticket= $1.00. 12 tickets =$10.00. 25 tickets=$20. Show your receipt at registration table to receive paid tickets





• Un boleto de rifa =$1.00. 12 boletos =$10.00. 25 boletos=$20. Muestre su recibo en la mesa de registro para recibir los boletos pagados.