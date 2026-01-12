Santa Clarita Valley Youth Lacrosse Association

Shop

SCV Blackhawks 10th Anniversary Challenge Coins

🏆 SCV Blackhawks 10th Anniversary Serialized Challenge Coin🖤💛 Limited Edition | Only 50 Ever Made 💛🖤Ten years. Hundreds of players. Countless memories. One legacy.Celebrate a decade of SCV Blackhawks lacrosse with this exclusive 10th Anniversary Serialized Challenge Coin — a collector’s piece created to honor the players, coaches, families, and community who built the first decade of Blackhawks history.Each coin is individually numbered #1–50, making every single one truly one-of-a-kind. Once all 50 are claimed, they will never be produced again.✨ Why You’ll Want One🎖️ Official 10-Year Anniversary commemorative design🔢 Individually serialized — your number, your piece of history🦅 Honors the grit, growth, and pride of Blackhawks lacrosse💯 Strictly limited — only 50 existWhether you're a current family, alum, coach, board member, or proud supporter, this coin is more than memorabilia — it’s a symbol of being part of something bigger.Display it in your home. Add it to your collection. Pass it down one day.🎉 Own the LegacyThis is your opportunity to secure a piece of the first decade and help fuel the next ten years of Blackhawks excellence.All proceeds directly support the SCV Blackhawks youth lacrosse program — investing in player development, equipment, field space, and growing the game of lacrosse in Santa Clarita.🖤💛 Once they’re gone, they’re gone. Secure yours and be part of Blackhawks history.