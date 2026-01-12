Santa Clarita Valley Youth Lacrosse Association
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Santa Clarita Valley Youth Lacrosse Association

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Santa Clarita Valley Youth Lacrosse Association

Our mission

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Lacrosse Association promotes youth development through lacrosse, fostering teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship while providing a safe and inclusive environment for players to grow and thrive in the sport.
Past events
Past events
2026 SCV Blackhawks Silent Auction
Auction
2026 SCV Blackhawks Silent Auction
Feb 1, 11:55 PM PST
27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, USA
More ways to support us
Blackhawks Merch
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Blackhawks Merch
Let's get you geared up for the season!Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Santa Clarita Valley Youth Lacrosse Association
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SCV Blackhawks 10th Anniversary Challenge Coins
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SCV Blackhawks 10th Anniversary Challenge Coins
🏆 SCV Blackhawks 10th Anniversary Serialized Challenge Coin🖤💛 Limited Edition | Only 50 Ever Made 💛🖤Ten years. Hundreds of players. Countless memories. One legacy.Celebrate a decade of SCV Blackhawks lacrosse with this exclusive 10th Anniversary Serialized Challenge Coin — a collector’s piece created to honor the players, coaches, families, and community who built the first decade of Blackhawks history.Each coin is individually numbered #1–50, making every single one truly one-of-a-kind. Once all 50 are claimed, they will never be produced again.✨ Why You’ll Want One🎖️ Official 10-Year Anniversary commemorative design🔢 Individually serialized — your number, your piece of history🦅 Honors the grit, growth, and pride of Blackhawks lacrosse💯 Strictly limited — only 50 existWhether you're a current family, alum, coach, board member, or proud supporter, this coin is more than memorabilia — it’s a symbol of being part of something bigger.Display it in your home. Add it to your collection. Pass it down one day.🎉 Own the LegacyThis is your opportunity to secure a piece of the first decade and help fuel the next ten years of Blackhawks excellence.All proceeds directly support the SCV Blackhawks youth lacrosse program — investing in player development, equipment, field space, and growing the game of lacrosse in Santa Clarita.🖤💛 Once they’re gone, they’re gone. Secure yours and be part of Blackhawks history.
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Our website

https://www.scvyla.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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