Blackhawks Merch

About this shop
Color | Black - 100% Cotton, preshrunk, high quality t-shirt with Blackhawks logo on front
Color | White - 100% Cotton, preshrunk, high quality t-shirt with Blackhawks logo on front
Color | Orange- 100% Cotton, preshrunk, high quality t-shirt with Blackhawks logo on front
Color | Sand - 100% Cotton, preshrunk, high quality t-shirt with Blackhawks logo on front
ADULT SIZES ONLY, Not available in youth sizing.
Sand color appears darker in photo, it is light sand color just like at the beach.
Color | White - 100% Cotton, preshrunk, high quality t-shirt with Blackhawks logo on back and small text logo on front left chest.
Color | Black - 100% Cotton, preshrunk, high quality t-shirt with Blackhawks logo on back and small text logo on front left chest.
Color | Orange - 100% Cotton, preshrunk, high quality t-shirt with Blackhawks logo on back and small text logo on front left chest.
Color | Sand - 100% Cotton, preshrunk, high quality t-shirt with Blackhawks logo on back and small text logo on front left chest. ADULT SIZES ONLY, Not available in youth sizing.
Sand color appears darker in photo, it is light sand color just like at the beach.
Color | White- 100% Cotton, preshrunk, high quality t-shirt with Blackhawks small text logo on front left chest and the "This is My Stick" creed on the back
Color | Heather Grey 100% Cotton, preshrunk, high quality t-shirt with Blackhawks small text logo on front left chest and the "This is My Stick" creed on the back
Color | Orange - 100% Cotton, preshrunk, high quality t-shirt with Blackhawks small text logo on front left chest and the "This is My Stick" creed on the back
Color | Grey - 50% Cotton/50% Polyester blend, high quality Champion brand hoodie with Blackhawks small text logo on front left chest and Large full logo on back.
Color | Black - 50% Cotton/50% Polyester blend, high quality Champion brand hoodie with Blackhawks small text logo on front left chest and Large full logo on back.
Color | Sand - 50% Cotton/50% Polyester blend, high quality Champion brand hoodie with Blackhawks small text logo on front left chest and Large full logo on back.
Color | Black - Gildan 100% cotton, Pre-shrunk long sleeve with Blackhawks small text logo on front left chest and Large full logo on back.
Color | White - Gildan 100% cotton, Pre-shrunk long sleeve with Blackhawks small text logo on front left chest and Large full logo on back.
Color | Black - 100% cotton, high quality Champion brand long sleeve with Blackhawks small text logo on front left chest and Large full logo on back.
ADULT SIZES ONLY
Color | White - 100% cotton, high quality Champion brand long sleeve with Blackhawks small text logo on front left chest and Large full logo on back.
ADULT SIZES ONLY
Color | Light Grey - 80% cotton/20% Polyester, high quality full zip hoodie with Blackhawks small text logo on front left chest and Large full logo on back.
ADULT SIZES ONLY
Color | Black - 80% cotton/20% Polyester, high quality full zip hoodie with Blackhawks small text logo on front left chest and Large full logo on back.
ADULT SIZES ONLY
Color | Black - 60% cotton/40% Polyester, high quality racerback tank with Blackhawks small text logo on front.
ADULT SIZES ONLY
Color | White - 60% cotton/40% Polyester, high quality racerback tank with Blackhawks small text logo on front.
ADULT SIZES ONLY
Color | Heather Grey - 60% cotton/40% Polyester, high quality racerback tank with Blackhawks small text logo on front.
ADULT SIZES ONLY
Color | Black - 80% cotton/20% Polyester, high quality sweatpants with Blackhawks logo on front left thigh. Champion brand with open bottom and pockets.
ADULT SIZES ONLY
Color | Black mesh snapback tracker hat with white cotton front with logo. Pick Standard as size for hat.
Color | Light Grey mesh snapback tracker hat with white cotton front with logo. Pick Standard as size for hat.
Color | Charcoal mesh snapback tracker hat with white cotton front with logo. Pick Standard as size for hat.
limited addition 10 year anniversary challenge coin.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!