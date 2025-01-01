Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary - Waukesha Retreat Center
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
The Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary provide spiritual retreats and formation programs rooted in Catholic faith, fostering personal growth and community through prayer, reflection, and service to deepen individuals' relationship with God.
Events
Events
Event
September 2026 Jubilee Festival Room and Board
Sep 8, 8:00 AM - Sep 13, 5:00 PM CDT
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
For Internal Use Only to fund refunds
Donate today
Donation
Donations Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary, International Retreat Center
Donate today
Donation
Store Sales Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary Retreat Center
Donate today
Our website
https://schoenstatt-wisconsin.us/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by