Hosted by

Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary - Waukesha Retreat Center

About this event

September 2026 Jubilee Festival Room and Board

Adult (18+)
$25

This is a non-refundable deposit for room and board during the Jubilee Week at the Schoenstatt Retreat Center in Waukesha, WI. The deposit will be deducted from your room and board total. Please view the pricing list on this page for more details. To reserve your spot, select Add +, and select the number of adults registering. Children and youth have separate tickets.

Youth ages 6-17
$10

This is a non-refundable deposit for room and board during the Jubilee Week at the Schoenstatt Retreat Center in Waukesha, WI. The deposit will be deducted from your room and board total. Please view the pricing list on this page for more details. To reserve your spots, select Add +, and select the number of children 6-17 registering. Children 5 and under stay free of charge and have separate tickets.

Children 0-5 years
Free

Children 0-5 stay free of charge.

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