School Nurse Organization Of Oklahoma Inc
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Our mission
The School Nurse Organization of Oklahoma enhances student health by supporting school nurses through education, advocacy, and collaboration, ensuring every child has access to quality health services for academic success.
Events
Events
Event
School Nurse Summit 2026
Jul 22, 8:00 AM - Jul 23, 4:30 PM CDT
2833 Conference Dr, Edmond, OK 73034, USA
Get your tickets
Event
School Nurse Summit 2026 Sponsor/Vendor Registration
Jul 22, 8:00 AM - Jul 23, 5:00 PM CDT
2833 Conference Dr, Edmond, OK 73034, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.oksnoo.nursingnetwork.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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