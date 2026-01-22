School Nurse Summit 2026 Sponsor/Vendor Registration

About this event
6 foot table with two chairs, linen covered, and access to electrical outlet.
6 foot table with two chairs, linen covered.
Participate even if you are unable to attend! Ship your materials (brochures, flyer, postcard, swag item) to us, and we will include them in the attendees’ bags.
Fee must be paid in full to participate. Materials must be received NO LATER than July 15th. Cost of shipping is your responsibility.
$
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