School Nurse Organization Of Oklahoma Inc

Hosted by

School Nurse Organization Of Oklahoma Inc

About this event

School Nurse Summit 2026 Sponsor/Vendor Registration

2833 Conference Dr

Edmond, OK 73034, USA

Gold Sponsor
$750
  • Free vendor table with electricity
  • Company name and large logo displayed on registration website
  • Company name and large logo displayed on the SNOO website throughout the 2026–2027 school year
  • Company name and large logo featured on printed conference materials distributed to attendees
Silver Sponsor
$500
  • Free vendor table
  • Company name and medium logo displayed on registration website
  • Company name and medium logo displayed on the SNOO website throughout the 2026–2027 school year
  • Company name and medium logo featured on printed conference materials distributed to attendees
Bronze Sponsor
$250
  • Free vendor table
  • Company name displayed on registration website
  • Company name displayed on the SNOO website throughout the 2026–2027 school year
  • Company name featured on printed conference materials distributed to attendees
Vendor Table + Electricity
$150

6 foot table with two chairs, linen covered, and access to electrical outlet.

Vendor Table
$100

6 foot table with two chairs, linen covered.

Swag Bag Inserts
$25

Participate even if you are unable to attend! Ship your materials (brochures, flyer, postcard, swag item) to us, and we will include them in the attendees’ bags.


Fee must be paid in full to participate. Materials must be received NO LATER than July 15th. Cost of shipping is your responsibility.

Program Advertisement - Full Page
$75
Program Advertisement - Half Page
$50
Program Advertisement - Quarter Page
$25
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