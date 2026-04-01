Selenite and Sage Healing Homestead co
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Selenite and Sage Healing Homestead co

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Selenite and Sage Healing Homestead co

Our mission

Selenite & Sage Healing Homestead fosters community through stewardship of land and resources, providing a safe space for education, community, and healing. Our mission is to curate a welcoming environment that supports continuity and dignity for all
Events
Events
Metamorphosis: Hosted by Sun Open Mic | Limited Summer Frequency Series
Event
Metamorphosis: Hosted by Sun Open Mic | Limited Summer Frequency Series
Jun 5 - Aug 28 | 6 dates & times
2431 Baxter Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, USA
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More ways to support us
Permanent Homestead Fund
Donation
Permanent Homestead Fund
A Living Altar for LiberationSelenite & Sage Healing Homestead is a land-based nonprofit project rooted in rest, remembrance, and reclamation.This work exists to make liberation livable — not theoretical, not performative, and not rushed.We are building toward a permanent homestead where healing is practiced in daily relationship with land, body, and community. A place where education, art, nourishment, and accountability are held together — not fragmented across systems that exhaust people and extract labor.This homestead is an expression of shared work:the meeting of LadySpeech Sankofa’s ancestral art and orature with Desireé B. Stephens’ liberation and decolonization praxis. Here, art becomes medicine. Education becomes a ceremony. And community becomes something we practice, not something we promise.At the homestead:Children are supported to learn in relationship with the earth, not in opposition to their bodies.Caregivers are resourced to unlearn fear-based, colonial models of control and return to trust, rhythm, and belonging.Healers, unlearners, and community builders gather to rest, remember, and strengthen their capacity for accountability and care.The Selenite and Sage Healing Homestead is a place where repair replaces separation, where harm is addressed upstream, and where community can take root slowly and with integrity.Why Land MattersHealing, accountability, and education require a place.A permanent homestead allows this work to be stewarded with stability, safety, and continuity — beyond lease cycles, urgency, or exclusivity. It allows programs to unfold seasonally, relationships to deepen over time, and care to be offered without extraction.This campaign supports the long-arc goal of permanent land stewardship so this work can remain accessible, grounded, and held with dignity for generations to come.There is no deadline here. This is slow infrastructure. This is collective care made tangible.How Support HelpsContributions to the Permanent Homestead Fund support:land acquisition readinesssavings and due diligencelong-term stability for community programsthe conditions required for non-extractive, land-based healing workEvery contribution supports continuity. Every gift helps build something that lasts.
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DISTRIBUTE THE MEDICINE! GRASSROOTS CONFERENCE
Donation
DISTRIBUTE THE MEDICINE! GRASSROOTS CONFERENCE
$160 of $60,000 goal
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Education Fund Supporting Erin’s Place & Liberation-Centered Learning
Donation
Education Fund Supporting Erin’s Place & Liberation-Centered Learning
Education should support regulation, curiosity, and belonging — not punishment, extraction, or burnout.The Education Fund supports liberation-centered, neuro-affirming learning through Erin’s Place and related educational programming at Selenite & Sage Healing Homestead.Many children and families are navigating school systems that are misaligned with nervous system needs, creativity, cultural identity, and relational learning. Too often, education becomes a site of harm rather than growth.This fund supports learning environments rooted in care, rhythm, and dignity — where children are supported as whole beings and caregivers are resourced rather than blamed.Contributions to the Education Fund help provide materials, curriculum resources, accessibility support, and learning experiences that center regulation, autonomy, creativity, and practical life skills.This is not about fixing children.It is about changing the conditions around them.Education here is not a pipeline.It is a practice of liberation.
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Our website

https://seleniteandsage.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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