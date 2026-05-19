THE HOMESTEAD STEWARDS CIRCLE

As a Steward, you step fully into the shared ecosystem co-created by Desireé B. Stephens and LadySpeech Sankofa.





WHAT IS INCLUDED

• Full access to the Healing Homestead Collective ecosystem

• Access to community gatherings, circles, and member spaces

• Somatic Sundays

• Practice Your Praxis

• Liberation Nights

• Astrology of Liberation

• Parenting for Liberation

• Mutual aid ecosystem access

• Members-only on-land gatherings

• Online and in-person community spaces





PLUS

• One private 1:1 hour each month with either Desireé or LadySpeech

• Priority access to limited-capacity offerings and gatherings

• Directly sustaining the physical home of this work





WHY THIS EXISTS

Because community spaces require more than visibility to survive.

They require people willing to help hold them.

This circle exists for those who understand that healing-centered spaces, mutual aid ecosystems, liberation work, and community care deserve stable foundations... not survival mode.





Only 15 spaces will be available in order to keep this relational, intentional, and sustainable.

This is not simply access.

It is participation in keeping the doors open.