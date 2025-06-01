Sexually Abused Children's Relief Endeavor (SACRED)
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Sexually Abused Children's Relief Endeavor (SACRED)

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Sexually Abused Children's Relief Endeavor (SACRED)

Our mission

SACRED supports families affected by child sexual abuse by providing immediate financial assistance for essentials like housing, food, and clothing, allowing them to focus on healing and recovery during a critical time of crisis.
Past events
Past events
2003 Harley-Davidson Road King Classic Raffle
Raffle
2003 Harley-Davidson Road King Classic Raffle
Jun 1, 12:01 AM - Jun 30, 11:55 PM CDT

Our website

https://www.kidsaresacred.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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