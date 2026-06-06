Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated

Sheridan County Historical Society, Inc. Memorials Campaign
Honor someone’s memory by helping preserve Sheridan County’s story. Your gift to the Memorial Campaign supports the care of local artifacts, photographs, and recorded histories so future generations can see, touch, and learn from our shared past.Please share the name of the person you’re honoring and, if you wish, a brief note. We will treat every memorial gift with respect as we continue collecting, preserving, and sharing Sheridan County history.