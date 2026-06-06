Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated

Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated

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Our mission

The Sheridan County Historical Society preserves and promotes the history and heritage of Sheridan County. Through community engagement and education, we aim to foster a deeper understanding of our local history and its significance.
More ways to support us
Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated's Memberships
Membership
Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated's Memberships
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission.Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
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Donate to the Sheridan County Historical Society, Inc.
Donation
Donate to the Sheridan County Historical Society, Inc.
Your gift keeps Sheridan County’s stories alive. It helps us care for local artifacts, photographs, and family histories so they can be shared with students, researchers, and visitors. By donating today, your continued support exhibits, programs, and community events that connect our past to the present. Thank you for investing in the history of Sheridan County and the people who call it home and have called it home.
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Sheridan County Historical Society, Inc. Memorials Campaign
Donation
Sheridan County Historical Society, Inc. Memorials Campaign
Honor someone’s memory by helping preserve Sheridan County’s story. Your gift to the Memorial Campaign supports the care of local artifacts, photographs, and recorded histories so future generations can see, touch, and learn from our shared past.Please share the name of the person you’re honoring and, if you wish, a brief note. We will treat every memorial gift with respect as we continue collecting, preserving, and sharing Sheridan County history.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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