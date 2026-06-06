Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated

Donation

Donate to the Sheridan County Historical Society, Inc.

Your gift keeps Sheridan County’s stories alive. It helps us care for local artifacts, photographs, and family histories so they can be shared with students, researchers, and visitors. By donating today, your continued support exhibits, programs, and community events that connect our past to the present. Thank you for investing in the history of Sheridan County and the people who call it home and have called it home.