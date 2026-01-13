Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Single Membership..................$20.00
Valid for one year
This is for a couple.
Valid for one year
Please add the name of the business.
No expiration
If you would like to make a Lifetime Individual donation for Lifetime membership.
No expiration
Lifetime membership for a couple
Valid for one year
This is for just for Lifetime members.
You can make the amount for whatever you want to add, $25.00 is a suggested amount.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!