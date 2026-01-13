Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated

Offered by

Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated

About the memberships

Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated's Memberships

Memberships
$20

Valid for one year

Single Membership..................$20.00


Couples Membership
$30

Valid for one year

This is for a couple.

Business
$50

Valid for one year

Please add the name of the business.

Lifetime (Single)
$200

No expiration

If you would like to make a Lifetime Individual donation for Lifetime membership.

Lifetime (Couple)
$300

No expiration

Lifetime membership for a couple

Sustainers Club
$25

Valid for one year

This is for just for Lifetime members.

You can make the amount for whatever you want to add, $25.00 is a suggested amount.

Add a donation for Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!