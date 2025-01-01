Shipman Youth Center
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Our mission
Shipman Youth Center empowers local youth through diverse programs and community events, fostering growth, connection, and support. Their mission is to create opportunities for young people to thrive and engage in a nurturing environment.
Events
Events
Event
Feast of the Peaks 2026
Aug 8, 10:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
5514 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid, NY 12946, USA
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Our website
https://www.shipmanyouthcenter.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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