Shipman Youth Center

Shipman Youth Center

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Our mission

Shipman Youth Center empowers local youth through diverse programs and community events, fostering growth, connection, and support. Their mission is to create opportunities for young people to thrive and engage in a nurturing environment.
Events
Events
Feast of the Peaks 2026
Event
Feast of the Peaks 2026
Aug 8, 10:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
5514 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid, NY 12946, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.shipmanyouthcenter.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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