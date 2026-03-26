Feast of the Peaks 2026

About this event
Food Vendor Registration – Feast of the Peaks
Food vendors and trucks are invited to be part of an exciting, high-energy “Food Wars”–style experience at Feast of the Peaks, a full-day community festival in the heart of the Adirondacks in Lake Placid. This event features a full lineup of live music, arts and craft vendors, and a variety of entertainment and activities throughout the day, drawing a strong local and visitor crowd.
Vendors will have the opportunity to showcase their menu, engage with attendees, and be part of a lively, competitive food-focused atmosphere. Additional event details and logistics will be shared via email as plans continue to develop.
Join us for a full day of great food, music, and community.
Arts, Crafts & Product Vendor – 10x10 Booth
Vendors are invited to be part of Feast of the Peaks with a standard 10x10 booth space, perfect for showcasing handmade goods, art, and unique products. This full-day festival in the heart of the Adirondacks in Lake Placid features live music, food vendors, and ongoing entertainment, drawing a vibrant mix of locals and visitors.
Each vendor is responsible for providing their own setup, including tent, tables, and chairs. This is a great opportunity to connect with a steady flow of attendees in a lively, community-focused setting.
Additional event details and logistics will be shared via email as plans continue to develop.
Join us for a full day of shopping, music, and Adirondack-inspired community.
Arts, Crafts & Product Vendor – 10x20 Booth (Extra Large)
Vendors looking for additional space are invited to register for a 10x20 booth at Feast of the Peaks—ideal for expanded displays, larger inventory, or multi-product setups. This full-day festival in the heart of the Adirondacks in Lake Placid features live music, food vendors, and a variety of entertainment, attracting a strong crowd of locals and visitors throughout the day.
Each vendor is responsible for providing their own setup, including tent, tables, and chairs. The larger footprint offers added flexibility to create an engaging, well-designed booth and maximize your presence at the event.
Additional event details and logistics will be shared via email as plans continue to develop.
Join us for a full day of shopping, music, and Adirondack-inspired community.
Civil & Informational Booth – 10x10
Civil service organizations and informational booths are invited to participate in Feast of the Peaks with a standard 10x10 space. This full-day festival in the heart of the Adirondacks in Lake Placid features live music, food vendors, arts and crafts, and ongoing entertainment, offering a great opportunity to connect with the community and share valuable resources.
Each participant is responsible for providing their own setup, including tent, tables, and chairs.
Please note: Political booths are not permitted. We welcome civil service organizations and informational groups only. All registrations are subject to approval, and we reserve the right to refuse participation at our discretion.
Additional event details and logistics will be shared via email as plans continue to develop.
Join us for a full day of connection, community, and engagement.
Optional Donation – Support Shipman Youth Center
Feast of the Peaks is proud to support the Shipman Youth Center. During registration, you have the option to include a voluntary donation that will go directly to the Youth Center and help fund programs, activities, and resources for local youth.
Any contribution, big or small, makes a meaningful impact. Thank you for helping support this important community organization.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!