Feast of the Peaks 2026

Food Vendor Registration – Feast of the Peaks

Food vendors and trucks are invited to be part of an exciting, high-energy “Food Wars”–style experience at Feast of the Peaks, a full-day community festival in the heart of the Adirondacks in Lake Placid. This event features a full lineup of live music, arts and craft vendors, and a variety of entertainment and activities throughout the day, drawing a strong local and visitor crowd.

Vendors will have the opportunity to showcase their menu, engage with attendees, and be part of a lively, competitive food-focused atmosphere. Additional event details and logistics will be shared via email as plans continue to develop.

Join us for a full day of great food, music, and community.