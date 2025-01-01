The Shoreline Community Orchestra enriches the community through accessible musical performances, fostering appreciation for the arts and providing opportunities for musicians of all ages to collaborate and grow in a supportive environment.
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to the SCO
Your gift keeps live orchestral music thriving in our community 🎻Donations help the Shoreline Community Orchestra cover music rentals, venue costs, and rehearsal space so local musicians of all skill levels can perform together.