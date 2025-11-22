Our mission
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for women and their families through community service, education, health awareness, leadership development, and social action. Since 2009, the Lambda Beta Sigma Alumnae Chapter has proudly served western Massachusetts by fostering sisterhood, service, and community impact among women from diverse professional and personal backgrounds, continuing the sorority’s commitment to Greater Service, Greater Progress.
Our website
https://sgrhowesternmass.com/
Contact information