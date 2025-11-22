Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
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Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

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Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Our mission

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for women and their families through community service, education, health awareness, leadership development, and social action. Since 2009, the Lambda Beta Sigma Alumnae Chapter has proudly served western Massachusetts by fostering sisterhood, service, and community impact among women from diverse professional and personal backgrounds, continuing the sorority’s commitment to Greater Service, Greater Progress.

Events
Events
Explore413: Mural Tour Experience
Event
Explore413: Mural Tour Experience
Jun 7, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
765 State St, Springfield, MA 01109, USA
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More ways to support us
Support the Western Mass SGRhos!
Donation
Support the Western Mass SGRhos!
Your support is extremely valuable to our ongoing effort to offer relevant service and networking opportunities to families across western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.Key Service Programs:Annual Youth Symposium Swim 1922Project CRADLE CareOperation BigBookBagWomen's Wellness InitiativeLearn more at sgrhowesternmass.com/programs
Donate today

Our website

https://sgrhowesternmass.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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