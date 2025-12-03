So You Think You Can Bowl!?

Hosted by
"Gang Gang" Team Registration - Calling all the average joes and self-proclaimed pros... yes, you... It's your time, assemble your squadron!
* Six (6) bowlers per team
Your registration includes shoes and two hours of bowling.
Team Registration Deadline: February 3, 2026.
"The Single Bowler" - And then there's you...Feeling the FoMo huh?! You may not be competing, but you can lace up too ... I guess.Your registration includes shoes and two hours of bowling.
For our "Non-Bowling Frans" - You know... the ones that come to be nosy and run their mouths. Popcorn not included. Leave yo skills at the doe, since they weren't planning on showing up anyway. We'll save a seat for you."Shade" always included.
