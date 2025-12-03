Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

So You Think You Can Bowl!?

60 Bidwell Rd

South Windsor, CT 06074, USA

Gang Gang (Team Registration)
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

"Gang Gang" Team Registration - Calling all the average joes and self-proclaimed pros... yes, you... It's your time, assemble your squadron!
* Six (6) bowlers per team

Your registration includes shoes and two hours of bowling.
Team Registration Deadline: February 3, 2026.

Ms./Mr. “Solo Dolo" (Single Bowler)
$30

"The Single Bowler" - And then there's you...Feeling the FoMo huh?! You may not be competing, but you can lace up too ... I guess.Your registration includes shoes and two hours of bowling.

The Petty Betty
$12

For our "Non-Bowling Frans" - You know... the ones that come to be nosy and run their mouths. Popcorn not included. Leave yo skills at the doe, since they weren't planning on showing up anyway. We'll save a seat for you."Shade" always included.

