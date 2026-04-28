Silicon Valley Creates
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Our mission
Silicon Valley Creates empowers the arts community in Santa Clara County by fostering collaboration, innovation, and resilience. They support local artists and organizations to thrive through change, enhancing cultural visibility and impact.
Past events
Past events
Event
SVCreates Town Hall 2026: Stronger. Together.
Apr 28, 9:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose, CA 95116, USA
Our website
https://www.svcreates.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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