SVCreates Town Hall 2026: Stronger. Together.

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About this event
This event is free for arts and culture practitioners in Santa Clara County thanks to generous support from the County of Santa Clara, the City of San Jose's Office of Cultural Affairs, Applied Materials Foundation, and the California Arts Council
This ticket is for those who are not nonprofit arts/culture leaders but who would like to attend the event.
Experience the conversation with Vu Le if you are not a nonprofit arts/ culture leader. Thanks to the sponsorship of Center for Excellence in Nonprofits, Association of Fundraising Professionals Silicon Valley, and Catalyze and Cultivate Consulting
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!