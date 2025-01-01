Donation

Seth & Deb Whittington

🌍 Join Us in Equipping Mission Candidates to Go and Serve! 🌍SOAR's mission is to prepare and protect those called to serve in mission aviation. We walk alongside candidates as they pursue God’s calling to advance the Gospel using aviation - bringing hope to remote and unreached areas. A key part of this journey is helping candidates remain debt-free, so they can focus fully on readiness and service. How You Can Help Power Mission Aviation Readiness:Donate: Every dollar helps equip and send candidates to serve where the Gospel is least known.Share: Spread the word! Share this page with your friends, family, and on social media. Your voice can help expand the reach of this mission.We would like our gift to help support the ministry of Seth and Deb Whittington. We understand that all contributions are made with the understanding that SOAR has complete discretion and control over the use of donated funds.🙏 Thank you for partnering with SOAR. Your generosity is making a lasting impact in places where the Gospel is needed most.