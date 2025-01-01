Societa S Francesco Di Paola fosters community through prayer, family, and Calabrese culture. We unite volunteers to uphold traditions and support members, ensuring our values endure for future generations.
Members are an essential part of our mission. Hundreds of volunteers generously donate their time to make this yearly tradition possible. Each one putting in just a little but getting alot out. Keeping our core values of Prayer, Family and Calabrese Culture as a recurring tradition for generations to come.