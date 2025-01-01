Societa S Francesco Di Paola

Societa S Francesco Di Paola

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Our mission

Societa S Francesco Di Paola fosters community through prayer, family, and Calabrese culture. We unite volunteers to uphold traditions and support members, ensuring our values endure for future generations.
Events
Events
2026 Festa Della Famiglia Sponsorships
Event
2026 Festa Della Famiglia Sponsorships
Aug 6, 5:00 PM - Aug 9, 9:00 PM CDT
1621 N 39th Ave, Stone Park, IL 60165, USA
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More ways to support us
Membership Dues
Membership
Membership Dues
Members are an essential part of our mission. Hundreds of volunteers generously donate their time to make this yearly tradition possible. Each one putting in just a little but getting alot out. Keeping our core values of Prayer, Family and Calabrese Culture as a recurring tradition for generations to come.
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Our website

https://sanfrandipaola.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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