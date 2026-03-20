Societa S Francesco Di Paola

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Societa S Francesco Di Paola

About this event

2026 Festa Della Famiglia Sponsorships

1621 N 39th Ave

Stone Park, IL 60165, USA

Diamond Sponsor - Premier
$5,000

Premium visibility across all major festa promotions.

• Large color logo on festa posters across Chicagoland
• 5’ x 3’ banner displayed at the festa pavilion
• Logo featured in printed brochures
• Dedicated social media promotion
• Featured placement on our website
• Event shoutouts during the festa

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

High-impact exposure across key promotional channels.

• Medium color logo on festa posters
• 5’ x 3’ banner displayed at the festa pavilion
• Logo featured in printed brochures
• Social media promotion
• Website recognition

Gold Sponsor - Most Popular
$1,500

Strong visibility with multi-channel exposure.

• Small color logo on festa posters
• 5’ x 3’ banner displayed at the festa pavilion
• Logo featured in printed brochures

Silver Sponsor
$500

Entry-level sponsorship with on-site visibility.

• 5’ x 3’ banner displayed at the festa pavilion

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!