2026 Festa Della Famiglia Sponsorships

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About this event
Premium visibility across all major festa promotions.
• Large color logo on festa posters across Chicagoland
• 5’ x 3’ banner displayed at the festa pavilion
• Logo featured in printed brochures
• Dedicated social media promotion
• Featured placement on our website
• Event shoutouts during the festa
High-impact exposure across key promotional channels.
• Medium color logo on festa posters
• 5’ x 3’ banner displayed at the festa pavilion
• Logo featured in printed brochures
• Social media promotion
• Website recognition
Strong visibility with multi-channel exposure.
• Small color logo on festa posters
• 5’ x 3’ banner displayed at the festa pavilion
• Logo featured in printed brochures
Entry-level sponsorship with on-site visibility.
• 5’ x 3’ banner displayed at the festa pavilion
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!